In a tragic incident, two Indian Army personnel were killed and seven others injured on Thursday during a bridging exercise at the College of Military Engineering at Dapodi in Pune.

“Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode lost their lives during the training of bridge construction at College of Military Engineering, Pune,” Indian Army officials said.

“A court of inquiry has been ordered for investigating the incident,” it added.

As per the reports, the incident took place at 11:45 am.

“A total of nine combat engineers were building a Bailey suspension bridge, and while doing so one of the bridge towers collapsed,” said the officer.

He added that all the nine soldiers came under the bridge, while two of them succumbed to their injuries.