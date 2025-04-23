2 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists killed as troops foil infiltration bid in Kashmir

Indian Army troops on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists, who were killed in a gunfight in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The incident took place a day after terrorists massacred 26 tourists in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists, the Chinar Corps of the Army said.

Giving details, the Army said that a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place before two terrorists were killed.

“On 23 April, approximately 2 to 3 unidentified terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla. The alert troops on LoC challenged and intercepted them, resulting in a firefight”, the Chinar Corps added.

The Operation is in progress. Meanwhile, the GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Romeo Force, on Tuesday visited Poonch and Rajouri sectors to review operational readiness.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) lauded the troops for their unwavering resolve and professionalism in safeguarding peace and ensuring security in the region, a defence spokesman said.