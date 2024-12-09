2 flights diverted following mid-air technical glitches

In two separate incidents, flights operated by SpiceJet and another private airline were forced to make emergency landings after encountering technical issues mid-air on Monday.

A SpiceJet flight (SEJ-2950) traveling from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna when its cockpit windshield cracked due to a bird strike. The aircraft safely landed at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 8:52 am, carrying 80 passengers and crew.

Patna Airport Director Anchal Prakash confirmed that all passengers were safe and alternative arrangements were being made, agencies reported.

Advertisement

In the other incident, a Kochi-bound private carrier with 117 passengers and crew returned to Chennai after a technical issue was detected during the flight. The aircraft made a safe emergency landing at Chennai airport, where all passengers were deplaned without any issues.

A SpiceJet spokesperson clarified, “The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deboarded without any problems.”