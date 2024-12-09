2 flights diverted following mid-air technical glitches

SpiceJet clears pending TDS dues of Rs 310 crore for Q2FY25
So far this fiscal, it has cleared Rs 600 crore pending dues, including salaries, GST liabilities, and PF contributions, the company said.
In two separate incidents, flights operated by SpiceJet and another private airline were forced to make emergency landings after encountering technical issues mid-air on Monday.
A SpiceJet flight (SEJ-2950) traveling from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna when its cockpit windshield cracked due to a bird strike. The aircraft safely landed at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 8:52 am, carrying 80 passengers and crew.
Patna Airport Director Anchal Prakash confirmed that all passengers were safe and alternative arrangements were being made, agencies reported.
In the other incident, a Kochi-bound private carrier with 117 passengers and crew returned to Chennai after a technical issue was detected during the flight. The aircraft made a safe emergency landing at Chennai airport, where all passengers were deplaned without any issues.
A SpiceJet spokesperson clarified, “The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deboarded without any problems.”
