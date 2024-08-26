2 die after inhaling poisonous gas inside well in MP

Two labourers died after possibly inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident occurred in village Jamudi under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station on Sunday evening.

Some labourers were working in an agriculture field in the village. During the work, a motor inside the well stopped functioning.

Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said two labourers, identified as Madan Singh (50) and Devlal (45), went down into the well to check the motor. However, they did not come out after a long time and another man went into the well to check on them.

He started feeling breathless and began losing consciousness so he shouted for help. Some other labourers including women somehow managed to bring him out with the help of ropes.

However, the two labourers who had gone inside earlier could not be brought out, as they had become unconscious and unresponsive inside the well. The villagers reported the matter to the police and a team of police and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel rushed to the spot.

The SDERF team brought out the bodies of the two deceased labourers from inside the well and were sent for postmortem.