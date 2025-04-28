2-day workshop on adoption of Industry 4.0 and Quality Assurance 4.0 for defence production held

A two-day interactive workshop on the adoption of Industry 4.0 and Quality Assurance (QA) 4.0 for Defence Production was recently conducted by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Department of Defence Production (DDP) at the Headquarters of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA).

The workshop aimed to brainstorm the nuances of implementing automation across various Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and to facilitate learning from each other’s experiences, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Garima Bhagat, Joint Secretary (Land Systems), MoD/DDP. Dr Bhagat emphasized that the MoD is committed to collaborating with DPSUs and the industry to leverage niche technologies such as IoT, Big Data Analytics, AI, and Blockchain for the adoption of Industry 4.0 and QA 4.0, with the goal of producing world-class defence products.

During the interactive sessions, Director General of DGQA, N. Manoharan, announced that a National Level Defence Quality Conclave is scheduled to be held on May 8. At the conclave, the vision document on the adoption of Industry 4.0 and QA 4.0 will be released, followed by an expert panel discussion on the subject.