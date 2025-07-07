2 burnt alive during Muharram in UP’s Jaunpur

Two mourners were burnt alive, and three others received critical burn injuries when the structure of a Tazia carried by them during the Muharram procession touched a mainline electricity wire of 11,000 volts.

Police said on Sunday night, the victims were carrying the Tazia structure while returning from Karbala when it came in contact with a hanging high voltage wire near the under-construction water tank in Sadhanpur village of Khutahan police station area in Jaunpur district.

In the incident, Altamas (20) and Mohammad Kaif (21) succumbed to their severe burn injuries while Mohammad Mobin (25), Mohammad Chalal (22), and Mohammad Ramadan (26) were being treated.

On receiving the information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.