In yet another case of ‘honour-killing,’ a woman was allegedly strangled to death and later cremated by her brothers who were opposed to her relationship with a man belonging to another community in Kookda village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

The police arrested the deceased woman’s brothers on Thursday.

According to the police, they have registered a case of murder against the 35-year-old widow’s brothers – Sumit Kumar and Sonu in New Mandi police station.

The complaint lodged by the woman’s lover Zulfikar alleged that she was murdered and her body was cremated without giving any information to the police regarding her relationship.

The woman was in love with Zulfikar and apparently wanted to marry him. She got widowed two years ago when her husband met with an accident and passed away, police said.

She got married seven years ago and lived in Delhi. Later, she had returned to her maternal home in Kookda village after his death.