Two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The security forces had an input about the presence of militants in Nowshera on Tuesday and a cordon and search operation was immediately launched. The infiltrators were intercepted in the Khari Thrayat forest when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

“Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited,” Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

The search operation was launched following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened fire on the troops and during a fierce gunfight, the two soldiers were killed, they said.

The officials said a massive operation is on in the area. There was an exchange of fire late last night and on Wednesday morning.

More reinforcements have been brought into the area which has been cordoned off and an operation was underway.

Nowshera is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has remained a hotbed of militancy in the past.

On Tuesday, J-K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that there are 250 militants active in the state, of which 100 are foreigners and the rest are locals.