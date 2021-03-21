Eight states including Maharashtra and Delhi are reporting a rising trajectory of new Covid-19 cases as India recorded one lakh infections in just three days, including the latest spike of over 40,000 cases in the biggest daily increase in nearly four months.

The worst-hit state of Maharashtra recorded the highest number of new cases ~ 27,126 ~ since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year on Saturday, while Delhi reported over 800 cases for the first time this year as the positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months.

The latest data was released Saturday evening by the respective health departments.

Amidst a spurt in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day.

People will be chosen randomly for testing, and the tests will be mandatory for those selected, the BMC said in a circular, adding those who refuse to be tested would face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897. Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It reported the highest spike of 3,062 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

The BMC’s set target of carrying out 47,800 tests daily at places will be carried out for free, except in shopping malls, where they would be chargeable.

The Union Health Ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22 per cent of India’s total active caseload, with the western state contributing to 62 per cent of such cases, while Kerala and Punjab account for 8.83 per cent and 5.36 per cent of active cases respectively. On Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry reported 40,953 new infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in 111 days, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,55,284.

Delhi spike: Delhi today reported 813 Covid cases ~ the highest in nearly 3 months ~ while 2 more people succumbed to the contagious, deadly virus, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government’s health department.

~With inputs from PTI~