18,870 new daily COVID-19 cases In India; tally slightly up

India logged less than 20,000 new daily Covid cases for the second consecutive day while the active caseload stood at its lowest and the national recovery rate recorded at its highest since March 2020, according to a data update by the Union Health ministry.

The daily rise in Coronavirus infections reported from across the country was 18,870, just marginally higher than yesterday’s figures (18,795). India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,37,16,451.

With 378 more Covid-linked fatalities, the total death toll climbed to 4,47,751, as per the ministry data.

The active cases declined to 2,82,520, the lowest in 194 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases, comprising 0.84 per cent of the total infections, recorded a dip of 9,686 cases in a span of 24 hours, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.83 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Out of 18,000-odd Covid cases, Kerala alone accounts for 11,196 of them. The state continues to report a high daily caseload, however, the numbers have recently come down from the earlier 20,000 figure.

With 1,630 cases, Tamil Nadu is the second southern state after Kerala with a high daily Covid caseload. It also reported 19 Covid deaths.

Maharashtra, the state with the most number of Covid cases overall, reported 281 fresh cases over a 24-hour period. It also reported 60 deaths.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar – the three big states – reported zero Covid deaths. Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand also reported zero Covid deaths.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, reported 16 new cases and one Covid death. Neighbouring Delhi, the national capital, reported 34 cases and 2 Covid deaths.

As many as 15,04,713 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 56,74,50,185.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.82 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 96 days, the ministry. said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,86,180, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 87.66 crore.

Of the 378 new fatalities, 149 were from Kerala, 64 from Haryana and 60 from Maharashtra.

Of the total of 4,47,751 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,38,962 from Maharashtra, 37,763 from Karnataka, 35,526 from Tamil Nadu, 25,087 from Delhi, 24,810 from Kerala, 22,891 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,764 from West Bengal.

The coastal state of Goa, a big draw among tourists, reported 90 news cases and five Covid deaths. With 1,380 cases, Mizoram leads the northeastern states in most number of new Covid cases in a day. The state also reported four Covid deaths. It is followed by Assam, which reported 390 cases and 10 Covid deaths.