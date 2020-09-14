As the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament begins, the Covid test results of 17 Member of Parliaments come out to be positive on Monday.

The test was a mandatory practice announced by the Speaker Om Birla before the commencement of the session.

According to the reports, among the infected MPs, the BJP has a maximum number with 12 of its leaders testing positive for the deadly virus.

The YRS Congress has two while the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP have one each member to be tested positive for the virus.

Lok Sabha Speaker had said that the Members of Parliament will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the beginning of the session.

He said that not only the MPs but all others who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats will also be tested for the virus.

Out of 785 MPs (both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), around 200 are above the age of 65 years, the population vulnerable to coronavirus.

Prior to this update, at least seven Union ministers and around 25 MPs and MLAs had contracted novel coronavirus.

The list includes Union home minister Amit Shah, who underwent a thorough medical examination before the parliament session begins today.

Parliament has adopted strong measures including the seating arrangement in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing. Mobile app for registering of their attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House has also been introduced by the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message on the China issue right before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament by saying, “We hope parliament and all members will unitedly send the message that the nation stands with our soldiers.”

“Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow. In the same manner, I am confident parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders,” PM Modi said.

There will be 36 Parliamentary sittings — 18 each for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — in the Monsoon Session which will continue till October 1.