17.31 lakh new workers added under ESI Scheme

As per the latest payroll data of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), 17.31 lakh new employees have come under the coverage of the medical care-cum-insurance scheme in March, 2023.

Around 19,000 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC during March this year.

The data which is provisional reveals that more jobs have been generated, as out of the total 17.31 lakh employees added during the month, employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of the new registrations.

As many as 8.26 lakh employees amounting to 48 per cent of the total employees added during the month belong to this age group.

As many as 3.36 lakh female members have also been enrolled according to the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data for the March. Besides, a total 41 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI Scheme during the month.