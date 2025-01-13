16 million take dip in Sangam on Paush Purnima :’Ekta Ka Mahakumbh” tops social media trends

On Paush Purnima, the first bathing festival of Mahakumbh, about 16 million devotees have taken a dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati by 4 pm on Monday.

If the claims of the fair administration are to be believed, by late evening the figure may cross 20 million.

A government official here has claimed that 16 million devotees have taken a dip in the Sangam till 4 PM.

Still a vast sea of devotees including students, youth as well as elders including women are reaching the Sangam bank for bathing. Extensive security arrangements have been made by the government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have hailed the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as the “Mahakumbh of Unity,” a message that resonated widely on social media, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh trending during Paush Purnima Snan Parv on Monday, the opening day of Mahakumbh.

Users started sharing posts with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh, celebrating the event’s spiritual and cultural significance on social media platforms X and Instagram actively right since morning. By afternoon, the hashtag topped trending charts, showcasing widespread public participation and the collective spirit of unity symbolised by this historic gathering.

Thousands of users actively shared photos, videos, and information related to the event, sparking widespread engagement. Several hashtags emerged in these discussions, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh standing out as the most prominent one. By 3:30 pm, nearly 70,000 users had used the hashtag, sharing their experiences of the massive crowd, the Sangam Snan, and the deep spiritual significance of Sanatan faith.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the conversation, and his use of the hashtag triggered a surge of responses, quickly propelling #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh to the top of the trending charts.

The hashtag was further amplified by influential figures and institutions, including former Amethi MP and BJP leader Smriti Irani, the Government of India’s MyGovIndia handle, Namami Gange, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Minister Sandeep Singh.

The overwhelming social media response aligns with the message of unity emphasised by Prime Minister Modi and CM Adityanath, who described the Mahakumbh as a “Mahakumbh of Unity.”

CM Adityanath recently reaffirmed in a press conference that those who question Sanatan faith should witness the Mahakumbh, emphasising that it transcends distinctions of caste, creed, and sect, bringing all together in the spirit of Sanatan harmony.

Alongside #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh, several other hashtags trended throughout the day, capturing the spiritual fervor of the Mahakumbh. Hashtags such as #MahaKumbh2025, #PaushPurnima, #PavitraSangam, #PrathamAmrit, and #Sangam saw widespread engagement as social media users expressed their reverence for the sacred event.

Many also extended congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Adityanath for his dedicated efforts in ensuring the grandeur and spiritual magnificence of this historic Maha Kumbh.