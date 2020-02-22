After the Aam Aadmi Party marked a thunderous victory in the recently concluded Delhi elections, 16 lakh people have joined the party through its nation-building initiative, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

AAP had launched a campaign on February 11 under which it set up a phone number for people to join the party by giving a missed call.

“16 lakh people, including 1,72,269 in Delhi and 1,81,212 in UP, have joined the party using the phone number,” he said.

Rai further told that the party will launch a mega campaign in 20 states from Sunday.

While speaking to the media, Rai said, “The Aam Aadmi Party will pursue the ‘politics of work’ across the country. For this, from February 23, the party will start a campaign to join the nation-building campaign in 20 states. As part of this campaign, posters will be put up in 20 states and the missed call number 9871010101 will be displayed on the poster.”

“Posters are being prepared in different languages for different states so that people can be easily reached through local languages,” he added.

Rai also told that volunteers’ meet will also be organized in all states.

“All our office bearers will hold press conferences in their respective states to spread the model of positive nationalism and development which has come up in Delhi, as the politics of work got a place in Delhi,” he said.

Minister also said coordinators have been appointed for different states for this campaign.

As per the reports, the state coordinators include Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann from Punjab and AAP member Elvis Gomes from Goa.