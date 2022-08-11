Prostitution racket busted in Delhi, spa owner, 6 women caught

Amid controversies surrounding spa centers in Delhi relating to flesh trade, the Delhi Police busted a prostitution racket in a spa namely ‘Seven Senses Spa’, situated in the area of Prashant Vihar of Rohini District.

Confirming the news, a police source said that a joint police team comprising Inspector Rajeev Kumar Vats and Inspector Ravinder, along with woman Sub-Inspector Bharti and other subordinates of Prashant Vihar police station, raided the spa under the supervision of ACP Arti Sharma.

During the raid, the police team apprehended six women involved in the prostitution racket red handed. They arrested owner of the spa namely Hitesh Malhotra along with the women.

According to a senior police official, acting on secret information regarding a sex racket being operated in a spa centre situated in City Centre Mall, Sector-10, Rohini , a joint team was formed and action initiated.

The police team reached the mall where it was learnt that business of flesh trade is being carried out at ‘Seven Senses Spa’ situated at the 4th Floor of City Center Mall.

To ascertain the facts, head constable Goldee in plain clothes sent to the spa as a decoy customer with Rs. 2,500. After some time, on the intimation of Goldee through a miss call, the police team raided the spa.

According to the policeman, once inside the spa, the decoy customer met Hitesh Malhotra at the reception. He struck deal with him for Rs 1,500 for having sex with a lady and handed over three currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination to him. After receiving the amount, the accused called six women. The police man acting as decoy customer gave Rs 1,000 more to one woman for paid sex and intimated the police team waiting outside.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and have arrested owner, while apprehending all six women involved in prostitution.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the owner used his contacts to allure customers for providing paid sex.