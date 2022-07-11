Prez hopeful Yashwant promises to stop misuse of Central agencies

Opposition’s Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday assured that if he is voted to the post, from the next day after becoming the President, the misuse of investigating agencies like CBI, ED, and Income Tax as being done by the Central government would totally be stopped.

“I make two main promises to the nation that if I become the President in the election, One: I would ensure that the misuse of investigating agencies like CBI, ED and IT would be stopped from the next day of taking oath. And how I would do it under the constitution and what would I practice, I will not divulge now to you”, during his election campaign and meeting the Congress MLAs and leaders in Rajasthan, Sinha told a press conference in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a five star hotel here.

“Secondly, I will call the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to Rashtrapati Bhawan and ask him to break his silence and express his views on rising communal hatred and violence in the country as asked several times by Rajasthan CM Gehlot. I would ask him not to continue ‘khamoshi’ on his face”, Sinha said.

This I would do without any confrontation with the Prime Minister and purely based on the President’s Glory, Prestige and Ethics (morality), he clarified.

“India would not be like Sri Lanka as India’s economic condition is not like that of the neighbouring country where finance and reserves were finished and tourism ended. Bharat is not like Sri Lanka in any way. India’s present crisis of hate, communal tension, and communal division on religion, and they (BJP) are trying to vote bank politics only on ‘Dharam” (Religion), he said.

Even he felt insecure saying, “I do not know, after the presidential election, what would be my fate. This time the President’s election is being held in an extraordinary situation when Indian currency is falling sharply against the US dollar, and an atmosphere of hate-violence-fear prevails in the society besides many other burning issues”.

Sinha also recounted the big losses due to demonetisation, poor implementation of GST, and fall in economic growth rate before and after the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I regret how BJP’s patriarch L K Advaniji is sidelined by the BJP/RSS. He is sitting just with folded hands”, he said, adding, “I appeal to all MPs and MLAs to consider these important issues and use their conscience before casting their vote to the President post and choose me for the post “.