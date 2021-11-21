The union government likely to withdraw three farm laws next week

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve next week’s Bills to withdraw the three controversial farm laws, official sources said today.

These bills will be then introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament beginning 29th November. A meeting of the Cabinet is scheduled on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary the government’s intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

Passed in the last year’s monsoon session, the three farm Acts were opposed by farmers in several States and there were large sit-ins at all entry points of the National Capital.

The Opposition parties supported the farmers’ movement and kept the pressure on the Government to accept the farmers’ demands.

Demanding the repeal of the laws, the agitating farmers have stated that they will continue their dharnas till Parliament completes formalities on the withdrawal of the Acts.

The three farm laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.