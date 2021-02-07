Following an avalanche on Sunday morning near a power project at the Reni village of Chamoli district, there has been a massive flood in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as the water level in Dhauliganga River suddenly crossed its regular flow.

The flooding of Dhauliganga River has destroyed many houses situated at the river banksides.

Around 100 to 150 people may have been killed, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash told news agency ANI. Authorities fear hundreds more may still be caught.

The incident took place near the Reni village which is 26 km far from Joshimath.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that there was some cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir at around 10 am which resulted in the flooding in Dhauliganga, one of the six source streams of the Ganges river. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda River at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke.

A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away.

ITBP and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate stranded people.

“Casualties feared. Hundreds of ITBP men rushed for rescue,” the ITBP said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.

Rawat, who has also rushed to the accident site, has shared emergency helpline numbers while asking people not to spread rumours by sharing old videos.

अगर आप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में फंसे हैं, आपको किसी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है तो कृपया आपदा परिचालन केंद्र के नम्बर 1070 या 9557444486 पर संपर्क करें। कृपया घटना के बारे में पुराने वीडियो से अफवाह न फैलाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

आप 1905 पर भी सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं https://t.co/WnpJRbcUek — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers –

1070, 1905 and 9557444486. I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms. #Uttarakhand — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on alert.

A government spokesman said that there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke but a number of power projects have been hit.

The government has also appealed to the people not to venture near the Ganga river.

Following the mishap, Uttar Pradesh authorities have put the state on high alert, official sources said on Sunday.

All the District Magistrates of UP districts situated along the Ganga river have been directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be on high alert and monitor water levels continuously, a government spokesman said.

“If required, people will be evacuated to safe places. National Disaster Response Force, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have also been put on highest alert,” the spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Assam to campaign for Assembly polls, tweeted: “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety.”

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured of all possible help from Centre.

