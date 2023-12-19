15 earthquakes in last 24 hours, most in Kashmir, Ladakh: Data

At least 15 earthquakes of small to medium intensity have struck India in the last 24 hours. Most of these earthquakes occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake at Padam in Kargil, at a depth of 6.2 miles, on December 18 was the strongest of these jolts, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The smallest one (1.9 magnitude earthquake) hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:28 am on Tuesday.

Except for a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the Nicobar Island region Tuesday, all of these earthquakes have occurred in the lower Himalayan region.

No report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.

On Monday, four back-to-back quakes rocked the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a span of less than an hour.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquakes struck Kargil in Ladakh region and Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a major 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck China’s Gansu province. More than 110 people have been killed in the quake. The China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake occurred at 11.59 pm on Monday and had a focal depth of 10 km.