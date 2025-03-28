14th edition of Indo-Russia Naval Exercise INDRA 2025 to commence on Saturday

The 14th edition of the Indo-Russian bilateral naval exercise, INDRA, is set to take place off the coast of Chennai from Saturday. A six-day key event in the maritime partnership between India and Russia, the exercise underscores the strong strategic ties between the two nations’ navies.

Initiated in 2003, Exercise INDRA has grown into a symbol of maritime cooperation, fostering naval interoperability and enhancing operational synergy. This year’s iteration will be conducted in two distinct phases – a Harbour Phase from March 28 to 30 in Chennai, followed by a Sea Phase from March 31 to April 2 in the Bay of Bengal.

The exercise will feature the participation of Russian Federation Naval Ships Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov alongside Indian Naval Ships Rana and Kuthar, as well as the Indian Navy’s advanced maritime patrol aircraft P-8I.

During the Harbour Phase, both navies will engage in various professional and cultural interactions, including an opening ceremony, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), reciprocal visits, sporting events, and pre-sail briefings.

The Sea Phase will involve a series of high-intensity naval drills, such as tactical maneuvers, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, underway replenishment, helicopter cross-deck landings, and exchange of sea-riders. These exercises aim to enhance maritime security cooperation, promote interoperability, and strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The INDRA series of exercises continues to be a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Russia, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional stability and maritime security.