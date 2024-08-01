148 AES cases, 59 deaths reported from four states: Health Ministry

As many as 148 Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases have been reported from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra while 59 children have succumbed to the disease so far.

Of the aforementioned cases, Chandipura Virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51.

The Health Ministry said, in a communiqué on Thursday, “Since early June, AES cases have been reported from Gujarat in children under 15 years of age. As on 31st July, 148 cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan and one from Maharashtra) have been reported, of which 59 have died. Chandipura virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51 cases.”

The situation was reviewed jointly by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and DG Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, it said.

The Ministry said a declining trend of the daily reported new cases of AES is evident since 19th July.

Gujarat has undertaken various public health measures such as insecticidal spray for vector control, IEC, sensitisation of medical personnel and timely referral of cases to designated facilities, it said.

“A National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat government in undertaking public health measures and for conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak. A joint advisory from NCDC and NCVBDC is being issued to guide the neighboring States reporting AES cases,” the Ministry said.

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of the Country especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks.

Vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease. The disease mostly affects children under 15 years of age and can present with a febrile illness that may progress to convulsions, coma and in some cases, may result in death. Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.