Reconstruction of 145-year-old Bailey bridge begins on Bhopal-Nagpur highway

The Indian Army began the reconstruction of the 150-year-old Bailey Bridge over the Sukhtawa river, which had collapsed due to a heavy-weight trolley passing over it, earlier in April.

This comes as a massive relief as traffic remains a major issue on the NH-69 of the Bhopal-Nagpur Highway. Since April, the administration had tried to manage transport through a temporary bridge, but the backwater from the Tawa Dam and flood situation from the Sukhtawa river was creating continuous disturbances.

So, the administration decided to reconstruct the Bailey Bridge, with assistance from the Army. The Army is using the same technique, which is used to build bridges in hilly areas. A similar technique was also used by the Army on the Indo-China border. These types of bridges, take lesser time in being made.

Madan Singh Raghuvanshi, the Sub Divisional, magistrate of Itarsi said that 102 VC engineering battalion, consisting of around 70-80 soldiers, is working on the bridge.

“The Army has started the work and it will be completed in almost 3 days. The 150-year-old bridge had collapsed, after which the Army constructed the Bailey bridge over it. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided the material worth Rs 1 crore for the project,” the SDM said

The Itarsi SDM also said that this bridge would be able to sustain 40 tonnes of weight passing over it.

The bridge will be 93 feet long and 10.50 feet wide. Also, it will be very strong and can sustain even 40 tonnes of weight passing over it, but vehicles of a heavier weight than that, won’t be allowed on it,” the Itarsi SDM further added.