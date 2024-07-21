14-year-old tests positive for Nipah in Kerala

A 14-year-old boy has been tested positive for Nipah virus in Kerala’s Malappuram, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

Health Minister Veena George said, “NIV Pune has confirmed that the suspected case of a 14-year-old boy is Nipah positive. A contact list of the boys will be prepared and the samples of those in a high-risk category will be sent for testing. A meeting will be held with the district collector and district police chief to discuss the restrictions to be imposed in the 3 km radius of the epicentre. Residents of Malappuram should wear masks compulsory and remain cautious.”

Earlier, Veena George convened a high-level meeting on Saturday in the Malappuram district after reports of a suspected case of the ‘Nipah’ virus in the state.

The meeting discussed the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of the public. The officials also reviewed the current situation and the steps taken so far to control the outbreak.

Advertisement

Minister Veena George reached Malappuram to lead the efforts to control the outbreak. The government has also constituted committees to oversee the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Nipah virus control.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the Director of the National Health Mission, and the District Collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode.

As per officials, the samples of the suspected patient were sent to the Pune virology lab.

Last month, the Kerala Health Minister announced that Nipah prevention efforts will be intensified in the state, particularly during the critical months of May to September, when the virus is most likely to spread.