A 14-year-old girl who was studying in a boarding school in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida was found dead and her family alleged that she was raped and killed.

The family further alleged that the body was cremated without their consent by the institute management, police told on Monday.

According to the reports, the incident took place on July 3 at a school in Noida’s Sector 115. But it came in light on Sunday over the social media, police told.

According to the reports, no case has been registered as there has been no formal complaint at the police station.

However, the senior officials have assured investigation into the incident if the family approached them with any evidence supporting their claim.

“Police got to know about the case from social media. The family has alleged that the girl was murdered and raped. The matter was taken up immediately. Police contacted the school management and gathered information from the spot,” NDTV quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh as saying.

“It came to light that the girl killed herself on July 3 and left behind a suicide note,” he added.

The senior official further said that the police have reached out to the girl’s family and shared the information with them. If they still have any grievance, they can approach police.

The deceased girl was a student of class 10th and was a native of Mahendragarh district of Haryana.

Her family has also written to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking legal action against the senior officials of the Noida School.

As per the victim’s family, their three children studied in the school out of whom, two girls were on the same campus in Sector 115 of Noida, while a boy in another branch run by the school.

They were back to home due to the lockdown and went back to school on June 18.

On July 3, the girl’s parents received a call from the school asking them to come to the school immediately.

The girl’s mother told that when she along her husband reached the school, their phones were forcibly taken and they were shown the body of their daughter.

“My daughter has been killed in the school and I suspect something terrible happened there with her. The people there raped her,” the mother claimed in a video.

“I urge you all (public), please help us! We do not have enough money for lawyers. Please help us get justice. This might happen with any other child,” she said.