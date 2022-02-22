14 wedding guests killed as bus falls into gorge in U’khand

At least 14 wedding guests were killed when a bus fell into a gorge in the Danda area of Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on Tuesday.

After getting the information of the accident that occurred at around 3.20 a.m., police and rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out 14 bodies from the gorge.

Two seriously injured persons, including the bus driver, were rushed to a district hospital.

The guests were returning after attending the marriage of Kankai resident Laxman Singh’s son Manoj Singh in Panchmukhi dharamshala in Tanakpur.

Most of the deceased hail from Danda and Katauthi village of Kankai and are relatives of Laxman Singh.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.