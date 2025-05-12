13 people dead in trailer-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and 12 others seriously injured when a speeding trailer collided with a truck on the Raipur-Balodabazar highway near Saragaon, Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

The victims were returning from a traditional Chhathi ceremony— a postnatal ritual celebrated on the sixth day after childbirth, when the horrific accident took place late Sunday night.

According to police reports, the victims hailed from Chataud village and had attended the ceremony at the home of Punit Sahu in Bana-Banarsi. They were travelling in a truck, packed with over 50 passengers, ignoring safety measures. Eyewitnesses said a speeding trailer hit the vehicle from behind, causing it to spin out of control and crash into another trailer.

The collision was deadly. Among the deceased were ten women, two young girls, and a six month old infant. Several of the injured are in critical condition and were rushed to the Khardora Community Health Center and Raipur Medical College for emergency care. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of the death toll rising.

Preliminary investigations have exposed glaring safety violations. The truck is believed to have hit iron rods protruding illegally from the trailer, extending nearly three feet from its rear end.

An eyewitness recounted, “The protruding iron bars were virtually invisible in the unlit stretch. By the time the driver saw them, it was too late. Women and children were thrown like ragdolls. Some died instantly from head trauma, others were trapped in the wreckage screaming.”

The trailer driver, identified as Amit Kumar Barman from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended 15 km away.

Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh confirmed the casualties and said, “The victims were returning from a traditional Chhathi ceremony when this tragic accident occurred. We are investigating the exact cause, but overloading and speeding appear to be major factors.” Raipur Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh visited Ambedkar Hospital to oversee treatment and console families of the victims.

“This is an extremely painful incident. Families had gathered to celebrate new life, and now they are mourning an unbearable loss,” he said, assuring full administrative support to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragic road accident, stating in a post on social media platform X that his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in the incident, and he prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister announced that an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while ₹50,000 each will be given to the injured. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences, describing the news of the loss of several lives, including children and women, as deeply saddening. In her message on X, the President extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident. Terming the incident extremely painful, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He assured that the state government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and will provide all necessary support with utmost sensitivity. Chief Minister Sai directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured. He also instructed the district administration to continuously monitor rescue and relief efforts and ensure timely assistance to the victims.

The collision led to severe traffic congestion along the busy highway, significantly delaying rescue and relief operations. The incident has once again underscored the persistent road safety challenges in Chhattisgarh, particularly the rampant overloading of passenger vehicles and the glaring gaps in traffic law enforcement.