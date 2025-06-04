13 members of Bangladesh’s hill tracts outfit held in Tripura

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, believed to be associated with the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), were detained by the Tripura Police late Tuesday night from a rented house in the Hapania area of Agartala.

The group, comprising 11 men and two women, had reportedly crossed the border into India six days ago.

According to a senior intelligence officer, the detainees claimed they had entered the state to seek medical treatment for injuries sustained in recent violence in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

“All 13 were picked up from a house in the Hapania area. They told us they are members of PCJSS and had entered Tripura for treatment,” said the officer, adding that at least six of them had visible injuries, including burn and cut wounds on their legs.

The detained individuals were identified as: Thuithui Mog (23), Angla Mog (35), Rumel Chakma (27), Aoj Chakma (30), Dravid Chakma (24), Ramen Chakma (24), Mik Chakma (28), Nirbhoy Chakma (27), Choice Chakma (21), Bitu Chakma (17), Kimon Chakma (22), Purna Chakma (24), and Nayanchi Mog (21).

The Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti is a political organisation representing the indigenous Jumma people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in southeastern Bangladesh. It was formed in 1972 to demand autonomy and rights for the hill communities. The group was long associated with an armed wing, the Shanti Bahini, which waged an insurgency until the signing of the 1997 CHT Peace Accord with the Bangladesh government.

Tripura shares a long and porous border with the CHT, and in the past, has seen influxes of tribal refugees and political activists escaping persecution or seeking medical care.

Authorities in Tripura are currently interrogating the detainees and coordinating with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Border Security Force (BSF) for further investigation.