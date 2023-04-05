13 get seven-years RI for lynching of Tribal youth

The Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes at Mannarkad in Kerala’s Palakkad on Wednesday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment for 13 convicts.

The 16th accused, Munner, was awarded three months in jail and a fine of Rs 500 under IPC section 352 (assault over sudden provocation). However, as Muneer had completed the jail term during his remand period, he will be released from prison on remitting the fine.

The court also ordered that the first accused, Hussain, must pay a fine of Rs 1,05,000 while the remaining 12 accused have been imposed with a fine of Rs. 1,18,000. The sentences were pronounced by Mannarkkad Special Court Judge KM Ratheesh Kumar.

The first accused, according to the prosecution, had kicked Madhu in the chest which made him hit his head on the hundi box kept in Mukkali.

The post-mortem report revealed that the serious injury on the head was one of the reasons for his death apart from the internal injuries.

The special court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes (POA) at Mannarkad, in Palakkad, on Tuesday found 14 of the 16 accused guilty of lynching a 27-year-old tribal man Madhu.

The court found Hussein, 59, second accused Marakkar, 41, third accused Shamsudheen, 41, fifth accused Radhakrishnan,sixth accused Aboobacker, 39, seventh accused Siddique, 46, eighth accused Ubaid, 33, ninth accused Najeeb, 41, tenth accused Jaijumon, 52, twelfth accused Sajeev, 38, thirteenth accused Satheesh, 43,fourteenth accused Hareesh, 42, fifteenth accused Biju, 45 and sixteenth accused Muneer, 36, guilty in the case.

The court acquitted the fourth accused, Aneesh, who recorded the footage of Madhu being harassed by a mob and shared it on social media and. The 11th accused Abdul Karim who insulted Madhu by calling him a thief.

Madhu, a tribal youth, was lynched by a mob at Attappadi in Kerala’s Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. Madhu, who was staying in a rock cave in Ajumudi hills near Chindaki in Attappadi, was pulled out and made to walk four kilometres to Mukkali and was later beaten up and kicked by a mob accusing him of stealing provisions from shops.

The mother and sister of Madhu said they are disappointed with the court sentence.

“I will appeal against the judgment so that the two persons who were acquitted are also punished,” said Malli, Madhu’s mother.

His sister Sarasu also said they would file an appeal against the verdict of the special court and alleged failure on the part of the court to impose a higher punishment.