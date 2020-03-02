A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed and her body hanged from a tree by seven boys who have appeared for their class 10 board exams, in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The boys were apprehended on Sunday for the alleged crime, said police.

The incident happened on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station.

A senior police officer said all the boys took High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams and were on the run after committing the crime but were nabbed by a police team.

The accused after the examination had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

The police suspects that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house. The body of the girl was found on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)