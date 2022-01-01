12 killed, several injured; Stampede occurs at Vaishno Devi Shrine

A stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan on Saturday morning.

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured after a stampede occurred at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district early on Saturday, authorities said.

In a statement, Dr. Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre, said that 12 people died in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan. “The exact number is not there yet. Their post mortem will be done,” he said.

Dr. Dutt said the number of injured people was also not confirmed, and the injured were taken to Naraina hospital.

Earlier, an official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.

“Injuries have been reported. A rescue operation is underway,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible medical aid and assistance to the injured.