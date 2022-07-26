12 kg heroin dropped ‘by Pakistani drone’ recovered in Jammu

In a major success, the police in Jammu, on Tuesday, recovered 12 kg heroin and cash worth Rs 11 lakh. The consignment is suspected to have been dropped by some Pakistani drone here.

Three peddlers belonging to Punjab have been arrested from the city’s Narwal area in connection with possession of heroin worth about Rs.24 crore in the international market, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

A special checkpoint was established in the jurisdictions of Police Station Bahu Fort to nab the peddlers.

Singh said the police led by Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu, working on a tip-off laid a special naka in the jurisdiction of PS Bahu Fort by special police teams of constituted under the supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma, SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari and led by SHO Inspector Nayat Ali.

Three suspects travelling in a Punjab registered Verna car bearing number PB02 CQ 7749 were rounded up and during their search 12 Kg of heroin and cash Rs11 lakh has been recovered from them. In this regard, a case FIR no. 197/2022 U/S 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act got registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and 3 accused were arrested.

Giving further details, he said that the accused arrested have been identified as; Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh and Balbir Singh, all residents of Amritsar in Punjab.

ADGP said that the Jammu police is working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region. Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to ascertain origin of the drugs taking into account both the forward as well as backward linkages. From the packing material of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones. Further details will be available after detailed interrogation