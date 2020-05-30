As many as 114 police personnel have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Maharashtra and one cop has died in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 infected personnel in the state stands at 2,325 and 26 of them have died, the Maharashtra Police informed on Saturday.

On Friday, 116 people succumbed to the Coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, the highest number of deaths recorded by the state in a single day. Also, 2,682 fresh cases were reported in the same period.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit with a total of 62,228 cases of which 33,133 are active, 2,098 persons have succumbed to the disease while 26,997 have recovered and have been discharged.

The state has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past four consecutive days, with the last highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

With the rise in Coronavirus cases and deaths, Maharashtra is likely to see lifting of lockdown restrictions only in a “very very gradual” and calibrated manner, as said by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

India is currently in the fourth phase of lockdown which will end on May 31.

On Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that Maharashtra, especially hotspots like Mumbai and Pune would continue to remain under lockdown, but with a few further relaxations.

He said the next 15 days — when “everyone needs to be careful” — would be crucial in the fight against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state’s containment zones increased from 2,816 to 2,941 on Friday and 17,600 health teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 67.6 lakhs in the state.