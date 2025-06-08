11 Yrs of Modi Govt: A Decade of Inclusive Development and Growth, Centre releases e-book recounting achievements

The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, a period dedicated to bringing about inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the government has remained committed to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens, an e-book released by the Centre sums up.

As Prime Minister Modi completes 11 years in office on Monday, June 9, his governance has been marked by significant initiatives, structural reforms, and a more assertive foreign policy.

Some of the milestones include ‘The Make in India’ initiative launched in 2014, aimed to transform India into a global manufacturing hub, attracting foreign direct investment and fostering innovation. India saw a record inflow of USD 84.8 billion in FDI in FY22.

On ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, over 54 crore accounts have been opened, holding deposits worth approximately Rs 2.39 lakh crore, reflecting increased financial access and usage.

Infrastructure Development included completing infrastructure projects and starting new ones and welfare schemes including expanding welfare coverage and empowering marginalised groups.

Transformative Initiatives:

The government’s initiatives have brought about a paradigm shift in public service delivery. The Digital Public Infrastructure, India’s robust DPI, enabled the country to achieve financial inclusion goals in just six years, a task estimated to take 47 years without it.

As regards social initiatives, the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ launched in 2014, led to the construction of over 110 million toilets, boosting rural sanitation coverage from 39 per cent to 100 per cent by 2019.

About the Vaccination Drive, India administered over 2.2 billion vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilising the country’s response and saving millions of lives.

On the Foreign Policy front:

India’s Act East Policy deepened strategic, cultural, and trade engagement with East and Southeast Asia, recognising the Indo-Pacific region as a key strategic and economic priority.

India’s Neighbourhood First Policy prioritised regional engagement, enhancing connectivity, trade, and people-to-people ties with neighboring countries while ensuring security cooperation and mutual development.

Global Leadership:

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has championed environmental protection, emerging as a leader in the global movement for environmental protection.

Preserved Cultural Heritage: Promoting India’s rich cultural heritage, including the recognition of June 21st as Yoga Day by the United Nations.

Asserted Global Presence: Demonstrating resolve, swiftness, and sovereignty in action, as seen in Operation Sindoor. Op Sindoor demonstrated a robust military response to Pakistan against its sponsoring terrorism on India’s soil.

Challenges:

The government faced nationwide protests from farmers and eventually repealed the farm laws in 2021 after prolonged demonstrations.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, there was widespread unrest and concerns about religious discrimination fueled communal tensions.

Diplomatic Relations: There were tensions with Canada and China, which highlighted challenges in managing diplomatic relations and regional security.

Overall, PM Modi’s 11-year tenure has been marked by bold initiatives, significant reforms, and a more assertive foreign policy, with both successes and challenges shaping India’s growth and global standing.

The Centre has released an e-book, “Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal”, highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led government over the past 11 years. The e-book emphasises the government’s commitment to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development.