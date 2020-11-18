In a major road accident that took place in Vadodara city, Gujarat on early Wednesday morning, at least 11 people were killed and 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck, said the police.

According to senior police official RB Brahmbhatt, the accident took place at Waghodia Circle when the mini-truck hit the truck from behind. The deceased were from the Surat city and were heading towards Panchmahal district, he said.

One of the trucks was said to be carrying as many as 26 people and was on its way from Bhavnagar to Pavagarh. The casualties were taken to SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

9 of the 11 who died include 5 women, 3 men and a child. The injured are undergoing treatment. The Vadodara Collector and SP took stock of the situation at the accident spot.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has spoken to the officials on the ground and issued a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the mishap.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident.”

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives saying he has spoken to the local administration which is providing all assistance.

