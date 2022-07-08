11 Japanese companies-Rajasthan ink MoU worth Rs.13380 to create 2272 jobs

Eleven Japanese companies and Rajasthan have signed an MoU worth ₹13380 for investment in various sectors at a special ceremony on Thursday evening.

With this, an investment of Rs 1,338 crore will be made in Neemrana, Ghiloth, and Chaparia Ki Dhani (Pali) and 2272 jobs will be generated.

Tokai Rika Minda India Pvt Ltd (335 crores), Nidec India Pvt Ltd (300 crores), Hitachi Astemo Rajasthan Brake System Pvt Ltd (140 crores), Fuji Silvertech India Pvt Ltd (110 crores), CKD India Pvt Ltd (100 crores), Taiyo India Pvt Ltd (100 crores), Allied JB Friction Pvt Ltd (78 crores), H2 Milk Farm Pvt Ltd (65 crores), HNV Casting Pvt Ltd (40 crores), MIESP India Pvt Ltd (40 crores) and Beltechno India Private Limited (30 Crore) have signed MoUs for investment.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Japanese companies have prominently invested in Rajasthan and such investment has been an inspiration for entrepreneurs in the state.

Now, Japanese companies must inscribe a new chapter by investing in the Petrochemical Complex being built in Barmer, Invest Rajasthan, and Skill Development Centre, addressing the MoU Ceremony organized at Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) at Neemrana, said CM.

Gehlot further added that Japanese investment has been a source of inspiration for many entrepreneurs in Rajasthan and for this very reason, the Japanese zone remains a topic of hot discussion among entrepreneurs.

He called upon the Japanese companies to invest in the petrochemical complex of the refinery being built at Pachpadra. He also urged them to establish a skill development center that will enhance the employability of the youth in rural areas. CM Gehlot assured that the state government will provide all necessary cooperation.

He said the framework of Japanese investment, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and Freight Corridor were prepared during the Japan visit of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2005.

The Japanese Zone at Neemrana is also a part of DMIC. The Ambassador of Japan to India Mr. Suzuki Satoshi said India and Japan share fundamental values like rule of law and democracy.

“Our relationship is not only bilateral, but extraordinary, and that is why it is called the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, Satoshi said, adding during the summit last March, the Prime Ministers of India and Japan expressed satisfaction that the investment target of 3.5 trillion Japanese yen (about Rs 2 lakh crore) announced in 2014 has been achieved.

“Now they have started work on investing 5 trillion Japanese yen (about Rs 3 lakh crore) in India by Japan in the next 5 years. The MoU signed on Thursday will lead to an investment of about Rs 1,300 crore, which is 22 billion yen. The number of Japanese companies in the state was 10 in 2008, which has increased to 170 in 2021”.

Investments scaling new heights in the state

Industries Minister Mrs. Shakuntala Rawat said with the vision of CM, the investments have scaled new dimensions.

Yasuyuki Murahashi, Chief Director General, Japanese External Organization (JETRO) said that out of these 11 companies, one company is going to invest in Giloth Industrial Park, which is the first investment of a Japanese company in the said area.

JETRO will invest in this area as much as it has done in Neemrana industrial area, he said.