UP: 11 interns, 4 security guards face action for hospital party

The Uttar Pradesh government has sacked four security guards and discontinued the internship of 11 pharmacy students after a viral video showed them creating ruckus and celebrating a birthday party in the hospital campus.

The students have been ordered to report back at their respective colleges from where they had arrived for internship.

These students had completed one-month of their three-month internship period.

Director Civil hospital Dr Anand Ojha said, “Nobody is above the rules and those who break rules will have to face action.”

Dr R.P. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said, “We do not tolerate such an act and strict action will soon be taken against the agency that provides manpower for security.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, on Monday, had constituted a two-member committee to conduct a probe into a viral video in which pharmacy students were seen creating ruckus during a birthday celebration.

The committee, on Monday, examined the video and identified the people.