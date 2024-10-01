11.06% polling recorded in first 2 hours in 3rd phase of J&K assembly election

Overall 11.06 per cent voting was recorded Tuesday in the first two hours upto 9 AM across seven districts of J&K where polling is being held in the third and final phase of assembly elections to decide the fate of 415 candidates.

The polling started at 7 AM in all 5,060 polling stations across 40 Assembly Constituencies of seven districts namely Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in Kashmir Division; and Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba in Jammu Division.

Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in all the polling stations.

Advertisement

Since early morning, long queues of enthusiastic voters have been witnessed where people awaited their turn to exercise their right to franchise.

In this phase, 39,18,220 voters — 20,09,033 male, 19,09,130 female and 57 third-gender — are eligible to cast their ballots.

The respective District Administrations have made elaborative arrangements at all the polling stations for free, fair and transparent elections.

Security measures have been intensified, with personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Central Police Forces (CAPF) ensuring a smooth and safe voting process across the region.

This phase will determine the fate of 415 candidates. The final phase will determine the fate of several prominent political figures, including 17 former ministers, eight ex-MLAs, and four officials who took voluntary retirement from services (VRS) to join the electoral race.

Among the top contenders in the Kashmir division are former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beg and former ministers, Taj Mohiud-Din, Sajjad Lone, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Ghulam Hassan Mir, and Imran Ansari, representing major political parties such as the People’s Conference, Apni Party, National Conference (NC), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Key figures from Jammu are, former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand (Chhamb), Mula Ram (Marh), Sham Sharma and Ajay Sadhotra (Jammu North), Devender Rana (Nagrota) along with other senior politicians including Raman Bhalla and Choudhary Gharu Ram (Jammu South-RS Pura), are also vying for victory.

Notable candidates include BJP national secretary Narinder Singh and former MLA Devender Singh Rana, contesting from Jammu South-RS Pura and Nagrota, respectively. Other prominent leaders in the race include Balwant Singh Mankotia (Chenani), Choudhary Lal Singh (Basohli), and Harshdev Singh (Chenani).

0