108 Covid orphans to get Rs 2,500 as monthly aid in Odisha

The Odisha government is disbursing Rs 2,500 each per month monetary assistance to 108 children who have lost both their parents. This was informed by Women and Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram in the Assembly.

The 108 Covid orphans have been identified by the state government.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the Ashirbad Scheme on June 20, 2021.

The children, who lost parents on or after April 1, 2020, were provided with monetary assistance ranging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per month under the scheme besides other benefits. The amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries or family members, she told the Assembly on Friday.

The children, who lost one parent (breadwinner of the family), are paid Rs 1,500 per month. Besides, orphans residing in a childcare institution are paid Rs 1,000 per month, Hembram said.

The minister said the financial assistance will be provided to the beneficiaries till they attain the age of 18 years.