Over 106 employees of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi have reportedly tested positive for novel Coronavirus after it “failed” to isolate suspected cases.

This is the highest number of infection among healthcare staff in any hospital in Delhi.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the national capital registered 359 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 7,998 and deaths to 106.

He added that 346 Coronavirus patients have been discharged in Delhi in same period, taking the total number of recovered cases to 2,858.

The minister further stated that Delhi’s recovery rate currently stands at 36 per cent.

On Tuesday, Jain had said that the doubling rate in Delhi is 11 days now, which was earlier 3 or 4 days. He said that if the doubling rate of Coronavirus reaches 18, 20 or 25 days, it would become comfortable for Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought suggestions from people and experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17.

The chief minister has asked people to send their suggestions on what they want post May 17 by 5 pm today on the number 1031. He also shared a WhatsApp number (8800007722) and an e-mail id ([email protected]) for the same.

The Delhi government will send its proposal on easing of lockdown restrictions in the national capital to the Centre on Thursday.

The chief minister is in the favour of lifting more curbs in Delhi, all of which has been designated a Red Zone.

Last week during an online press conference, the Delhi CM had said that the national capital is in favour of lifting the lockdown and the citizens need to learn to live with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of containment zones in Delhi has dropped to 80.