All the 106 BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were hosted in The Grand ITC Hotel, in Manesar, 50 km away from the national capital, sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The MLAs were joined by several senior BJP leaders in the 5-star hotel, and the entry to the hotel is restricted for the common public.

It was also reported that the three Congress MLAs who were reported missing, also joined the BJP MLAs in the hotel.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP in presence of JP Nadda.

Slamming Congress during a press conference, he said, “I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party. Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be.”

Senior Haryana police officers were present at the Hotel in Manesar, which is in BJP- ruled Haryana, for overseeing the security of lawmakers.

For the security arrangements, the passage from the hotel to the village nearby has also been closed. The closure has put the villagers to inconvenience.

As per the sources, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has already met these MLAs in the hotel. He was accompanied by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana unit in-charge Anil Jain.

The hosting of BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to hotel indicates the attempt by BJP to thrash the Congress’ claims to win the floor test.

On Tuesday, as many as 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the membership of the Assembly.