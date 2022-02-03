Over 1000 activists urge Government for stronger action on animal welfare

More than 1,000 animal protection activists, organisations, and animal lovers came together demanding to table of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Amendment Bill (AAB) and introducing strict penalties in cases of cruelty against animals.

During the two days India for Animals Conference (IFA) 2022 organised by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), the conference was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.

The experts at the conference identified seven priority areas where they urged the government to act, for the welfare of animals, as well as because of the urgent need to counter the visible global impact of climate change.

The other demands include concrete improvement in the condition of housing, transport, and slaughter of a chicken, including an end to battery cages.

Besides, the activists also demanded clear policies and a regulatory framework to regulate aquaculture farms and improve the lives of fish.

“Strict implementation of Slaughter House Rules and action against illegal meat shops, adoption of welfare measures to improve the condition of cows and buffaloes in dairies,” they stated.

In addition, no dilution of Section 43 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, allowing the sale of elephants and widespread recognition that adopting a plant-based diet is imperative from the perspective of animals, human health, and climate change.

“On behalf of the animal protection community, FIAPO is submitting Resolutions based on the seven priority areas identified at India For Animals Conference 2022 to the Government, seeking immediate action and collaboration between the government, animal protection organisations, and civil society,” said Bharati Ramachandran, CEO of FIAPO.

Dr Peter Singer – acclaimed philosopher and author of Animal Liberation, who recently won the Berggruen Prize (Nobel Prize equivalent in the field of Philosophy), stated that the use of animals, particularly in intensive farming systems, was morally indefensible, from animal rights, climate change, and pandemic perspectives.

The other speakers highlighted the horrific conditions that mark animal agriculture, from trait selection, housing, use of medicine, transport, and slaughter.