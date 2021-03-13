National Institute of Naturopathy in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB, Pune) will be conducting 100 days countdown for IDY in which “Common Yoga Protocol” sessions will be conducted through video conferencing mode and will be screened by social media handles of NIN, Pune.

The countdown sessions started today on 13th March 2021 which have been virtually inaugurated today in the auspicious presence of Prakash Magdum, Director, National Film Archives of India & ROB, Pune, Ayush Prasad IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad and Prof Dr K Satya Lakshmi, Director, NIN, Pune and will continue till 21st June 2021 for one hour daily at 7:00 am-8:00 am on National Institute of Naturopathy’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/punenin

The objective of this session is to reinforce CYP amongst the public more specifically ASHA and health workers.

National Institute of Naturopathy in association with Pune Zilla Parishad has started the training sessions on “Common Yoga Protocol” for the Asha workers of Pune district on 22nd Feb, 2021. The training sessions are expected to continue till the end of March 2021 teaching 5,000 Asha workers.

These Asha workers will act as trainers for their respective villagers. The target of this Training of Teachers program is to train at least one member a family on CYP and involve the entire villagers to perform CYP on 21st June, 2021. With this objective, from 22nd February, 2021 till date, doctors of NIN have inducted training to more than 1,300 Asha workers of various talukas of Pune district.

Ayush Prasad (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad has challenged everyone to take 100 days challenge to practice yoga every day and he himself committed to this challenge. He encouraged everyone to practice Common yoga protocol as it is simple series of asanas and pranayama to keep one healthy.