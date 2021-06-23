According to a report submitted by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to the Uttar Pradesh government on the oxygen wastage in hospitals across the state during the month of May, of the 52 hospitals from various districts, 10 were found to be wasting oxygen or using more than the required amount per patient.

According to the team, the list of hospitals was provided by the government with most of them being state-run hospitals.

Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, NCR Institute of Medical Sciences and LLRM in Meerut, Santosh Medical College in Ghaziabad and Rama Medical College in Hapur were among the hospitals from the NCR districts that were included in the study. However, none of these was found to be using excessive oxygen.

The team collected information on the different kinds of instruments the hospitals used for the supply of oxygen, the amount of oxygen used and the number of patients using the oxygen.

This was compared to the standard usage to find where the consumption was excessive.

Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur Professor Manindra Agrawal, who was heading the study, said, “There are different kinds of equipment for oxygen supply – various kinds of masks and ventilators. All of these have standard consumption rates. We compared these standards with the average daily consumption in these hospitals and found that 10 hospitals had been using excessive amounts. We have submitted the findings to the state to take further corrective steps.”

He added that maximum wastage was found while using the High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC).

“The study did not mention reasons for the wastage and it needs to be investigated further. However, the wastage could be because of leakage if the mask is not adjusted properly and has been left unmonitored,” said Agrawal.

(With IANS inputs)