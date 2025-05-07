10 members of terorrist Masood Azhar’s family killed in Indian Army strikes

Maulana Masood Azhar, a UN-designated Pakistani terrorist and head of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group, on Wednesday admitted that10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in the overnight air strikes carried out by India.

They were inside the Subhan Allah Mosque in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur, one of the nine sites targeted by India.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan-based terror outift JeM, those killed in the Indian strikes included Masood Azhar’s elder sister, her husband and a niece.

The public statement from the UN-designated terrorist also debunked Pakistan’s claims that India targeted civilians.

India launched Operation Sindoor past midnight on Wednesday, carrying out precision strikes on nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the Indian armed forces targeted terror camps and that no military sites were attacked in a show of considerable restraint.

Apart from Masood Azhar’s hideout, the strikes also destroyed an LeT terror camp where 26/11 terrorists Azmal Kasab and David Headley were trained.

In a press briefing, Colonel Sophiya Qureshi said the operation was “launched by Indian armed forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.”

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who also accompanied Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Qureshi dueing the press briefing, said, “The point of impact in each of the target was a specific building or a group of buildings and all the targets were neutralized with clinical efficiency.”