10 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K’s Poonch

A 12-year old girl and a 10-year old boy were among at least 10 civilians killed due to heavy artillery shelling by Pakistan Army in the border town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Reports said the casualties also include two women. Three civilians were killed elsewhere in overnight heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border (IB).

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those killed have been identified as Mohammad (Mendhar); Saleem Hussain (Balakot); Ruby Kour (Mankote); Mohammad Zain, 10 years, (village Kalani near Christ school Poonch); Mohammad Akram (55 yrs) Poonch; Amrik Singh, Mohalla Sandigate, Poonch; Ranjit Singh (Sandigate); Zoya Khan (12yrs), Kalani PS Mandi, near Christ school Poonch; Mohammad Rafi (36) village Kojra; and Mohammad Iqbal (45), Poonch.

Several residential houses have been damaged and many more civilians injured in different sectors of Poonch due to intense shelling by Pakistan, and their condition was stated to be stable.

Nine civilians, including three children, were injured due to shelling in the Uri sector of North Kashmir. Several houses have also been damaged in the area.

Authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in the five border districts of the Jammu region will remain closed on Wednesday.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

A defence source said, “During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K.”

Civilian flight operations at the Srinagar and Jammu airports that are close to the India-Pakistan border or in the vicinity of key Indian Air Force bases, have been suspended, reports said.

The United Nations (UN) Field Station in the border town of Poonch was targeted with artillery shelling by Pakistan troops on Wednesday morning. They are trying to strike even UN assets along LoC.

The UN Observers have been deployed in the area and other parts of J&K and PoK to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Official reports said that artillery shells fired from Pakistan fell just outside the gate of UN Field Station in Poonch. They are trying to strike even UN assets but missing.

A forest department complex in Poonch has been damaged due to shelling by Pakistan.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have started evacuating people from villages in the border areas to safe locations following Wednesday’s indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army.

Civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) are being targeted by Pakistan.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the situation and ordered the deputy commissioners to immediately shift the villagers from the vulnerable areas.

The LG wrote on X; “I’ve also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure the safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!”

“Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials, including DCs of all the border districts. I’m closely monitoring the situation & the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday while reviewing the border situation emphasized on safeguarding civilian lives.

The CM held a meeting in Srinagar to assess the security and preparedness along the LoC and International Border.

He wrote on X, “Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges”.