1.75 quintals of ‘doda post’ seized in Haryana, 2 held

Haryana Police has seized 1.75 quintals of doda post – poppy husk – being smuggled in a car and arrested two residents of Punjab in Jind district.

Sharing the information on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said following specific information on drug smuggling, vehicles entering Jind district were monitored by establishing a barricade near Khatkar toll plaza in Jind.

A car coming from Jind side did not stop at the naka but rather tried to run over police officials with the vehicle. When the team tried to stop their car by putting the official vehicle in front of their car, the accused directly hit their car in the police vehicle in a bid to escape, the spokesperson said.

“Acting courageously, the police team nabbed both the accused inside the car. The search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 13 plastic bags containing contraband weighing 1.75 quintals. Both the police vehicle and the peddler’s car were damaged in the incident,” the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused are identified as Jitender aka Happy and Gurpreet Singh aka Kalu, both native of district Sangrur, Punjab. A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.