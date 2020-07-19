Nearly 1.57 lakh candidates have so far registered themselves for 8575 class IV posts that have been advertised by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

An official spokesman said that the morning of Saturday as many as 1,56,700 candidates have registered themselves within eight days on the online portal of the JKSSB.

Online registration for these posts was opened on 10 July.76,400 candidates completed their online application submission process whereas about 91,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Friday. This is a special recruitment drive initiated by the J&K government.

Further, the JKSSB has operationalized two helplines one each at Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants.