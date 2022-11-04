55,92,828 voters to decide fate of 412 candidates in HP poll fray

Out of a total of 412 candidates in the fray for upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, 24 are female, while 388 are male candidates. A total of 55,92,828 voters of the state will elect their representatives from these candidates.

Of the total voters, 28,54,945 are male electors while 27,37,845 are female, and 38 third gender voters. 1,93,106 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years have been added.

There were 1,21,409 voters above 80 years, while 56,501 were in the PwD category.

A total of 7881 polling stations have been set up for the polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress are contesting from all the 68 assembly constituencies, while Aam Aadmi Party is from 67 ACs.

Similarly, Bahujan Samajwadi Party is contesting from 53 seats, the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party from 29, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party 6, Hindu Samaj Party and Swabhiman Party 3-3 and one each from Himachal Janata Party, Bhartiya Veer Dal, Sainik Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Niti Party and Communist Party of India. The number of independent candidates is 99.

The maximum number of 11 candidates in fray are from the Jogindernagar assembly constituency, while the minimum number of three candidates each were in the Churah assembly constituency of Chamba district, Lahaul-Spiti AC and Drang assembly constituency of Mandi district.

The youngest candidate Piyush Kanga (26) is contesting from the Bilaspur assembly constituency as an Independent.

The others are Chaitanya (28) of the Congress party from the Gagret assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jabna (29) from the Nachan assembly constituency, and Himachal Jan Kranti Party from the Bharmour assembly constituency. Ki Pooja (29) Manisha (30) of the Aam Aadmi Party from Nurpur assembly constituency, Kishori Lal (31) of CPI (M) from the Karsog assembly constituency, Vikramaditya Singh (33) of Congress party from the Shimla Rural assembly constituency and BJP candidate from Karsog assembly constituency Deep Raj (34).

Among the elder candidates, Col. Dhani Ram Shandil (82) of Congress from Solan Assembly Constituency, Chandra Kumar (78), a Congress candidate from Jawali Assembly Constituency, Gangu Ram Musafir (77), an Independent candidate from Pachhad Assembly Constituency, Kaul Singh Thakur of Congress from Drang Assembly Constituency (76), Thakur Singh Bharmouri (75) of Congress from Bharmour assembly constituency and Kishori Lal (75) of Congress from Baijnath assembly constituency are in the fray.