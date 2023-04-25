World Malaria Day: Time to deliver zero malaria

Malaria exists in more than 100 countries worldwide, and some 900,000 people die from the disease each year. Globally, 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are at risk of malaria, mostly young children.

World Malaria Day is celebrated to provide health organizations and scientists with an opportunity to communicate information about the disease and about current research efforts to the public.It’s an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and eradicate malaria.

World Malaria Day, marked each year on 25 April, was first held in 2008. It has its roots in Africa Malaria Day, an event which has been observed since 2001 by African governments.

In 2007, at the 60th session of the World Health Assembly sponsored by the WHO, it was proposed that Africa Malaria Day be changed to World Malaria Day to recognize the existence of malaria in countries worldwide and bring greater awareness to the global fight against the disease.

World Malaria Day 2023 will be marked under the theme – Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, innovate, implement.’ Within this theme, this year WHO will focus on the third ‘I’ implementation and notably to reach the marginalized populations with the tools and strategies that are available today.

In India, the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, is the central nodal agency for the prevention and control of Vector Borne Diseases in India.

As per the Monthly Malaria Information Situation Report, there is an increase of the number of blood slides examined by 37.33 per cent up to January 2023 as well as during January 2023 as compared to the last three years average cumulative.

There is a decline in the number of total positive malaria cases by 6.59 per cent up to January 2023 as well as during January 2023 as compared to the last three years average cumulative. The total positive rate was 0.07 up to January 2023 as compared to 0.10 for the last three years average and 0.08 up to January 2022.