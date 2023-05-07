World Athletics Day: Athletics for all

World Athletics Day is observed on May 7 every year to promote sports and exercise for physical and mental well-being. Established by the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) in 1996, this day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity.

The primary aim of this day is to inculcate athleticism among youngsters. World Athletics Day was first introduced as a social responsibility project titled ‘Athletics for a better world’ by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The Federation, which is now known as World Athletics, encourages people of all ages and abilities to participate in some form of physical activity.

The theme for World Athletics Day 2023 is “Athletics for All – A New Beginning,” which focuses on promoting diversity and inclusivity in athletics and making sports accessible to people of all genders, ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

Several sports events are organized on World Athletics Day including running, walking, cricket, track and field, race walking, etc. The performers in the inter-school competitions organized at local and country levels are further escalated for bigger events like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympic Games. Athletics Day is a great opportunity for people to discover their passion for sports and take it further.

World Athletics Day is celebrated with much enthusiasm in India. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the prime body for organizing and managing athletics in India.The federation is affiliated with the Indian Olympic Association and IAAF. It conducts several national and international sports events and promotes sports in India on World Athletics Day.

Even after the World Athletics Day is celebrated with such enthusiasm, the athletes in India have to undergo a lot of difficulties, the athletes have to face discriminations, sexual harassment, don’t even get paid enough to continue their sport. Being the middleman, authorities blow the money which is provided by the government.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh, Ravi Dahiya, staged a silent sit-in protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his removal from the post in the glow of allegations of sexual harassment. On the occasion of the World Athletics Day, it’s expected that justice should be served to the proud athletes of India.